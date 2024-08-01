Dudley locals flood to new high street offering as discount store One Beyond opens its doors

With the doors flung open today, July 31, high-street shoppers were finally able to step inside the new store since it's announcement earlier this year.

Perched at the same site as a former Wilko store in the town's centre - Dudley market place – it was one of the recently collapsed chain's biggest branches measuring 52,000 sq ft store.

The shop was packed today, with smiley staff waiting for customers and handing baskets to everyone that walked in looking to bag a bargain in a shop filled with over 4,000 products.

One Beyond opened in Dudley today, July 31

L TO R: Manager Sanj Sing, 30, and Assistant Manager, Arvinder Singh, 40.

The shop features several different isles, from home goods to garden goods, toys to toiletries and everything inbetween.

The shop opened at 10am, with a host of opening day offers including Garden solar fence lights for a fiver, Comfort fabric conditioner for £2, expanding garden hoses for £5 and Red Bull cans for £1.25.

Image: Express&Star

Image: Express&Star

The shops manager, Sanj Sing, 34, said: "We've had a great first day and it's brilliant to see the customer coming in, they've really made our day.

"Dudley is a great town, and it's been a hot day so lots of people have been in buying refreshments and everyone is always chatty and happy to talk which makes our jobs so much more enjoyable.

"One Beyond is a great company, I've been with them for two years and they've always been brilliant with me.

"We're looking forward to serving the community for years to come, and already have over 4,000 products for sale."

The branches's assistant manager, Arvinder Singh, 40, said: "It was a really positive day and we're excited to see how we go on, customers are happy and its been busy.

"Its lovely to see nice chatty customers who tell you what they want to see so we can make sure we provide what they're looking for."

The company has previously re-employed former Wilko workers when it has taken over the chain's branches.

The Barnsley-based company operates the One Below store in Wolverhampton's Mander Centre. It also has branches in the New Square shopping centre in West Bromwich and the Merry Hill centre.

It was formed in 2019 by Chris Edwards and his son Christopher Junior, who founded the now-defunct Poundworld chain.

Speaking today, Mary, a local in her seventies, said: "It's great to see a new shop here, we need Dudley to come back and we want the highstreet to be strong.

"I used to go to Bonmarche just over the road and was gutted when it went, its good to see shops coming back."