Man arrested after shoplifting incident in town centre shop

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers from West Midlands Police detained the 40-year-old man, who had been seen running from a Boots store in Dudley town centre.

It was reported by staff at the shop that electrical items has been stolen, while a member of staff had been hit with a shopping trolley while trying to intervene.

The force reported that the man had been taken into custody and was helping with enquiries.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "A man is in police custody following a theft from a Dudley shop.

"The 40-year-old was arrested in the town centre after electrical items were stolen from Boots.

"A member of staff was hurt when they were hit with a shopping trolley while trying to intervene.

"Dudley Town officers were nearby and quickly detained a man. He remains in custody, helping police enquiries.

"Shoplifting remains a high priority for West Midlands Police and anyone with info about those involved in crime or handling stolen goods, call us on 101 or Live Chat online."