"It's a charity close to our hearts' Dudley funeral firm running charity car wash service

The car wash bonanza was arranged by Paul Whitehouse, 54, who runs the firm's funeral branch in Dudley.

In the last two days they've washed around 30 cars and raised around £65, which could well double when they finish counting up at the end of the second day, today, July.

The started yesterday, July 22, and all the money raised will be going to the White House Cancer Support, a charity based on Ednam Road.

Staff at Central Co-op. Pictured left to right: Dave Parr, Eddie Wynn,Carl Moseley, Eve Wilkes, Gail Bowen and Paul Whitehouse.

Paul said they've had a lot of fun so far, made even better by knowing that the money raised will go to a cause that is close to the heart of the employees of the firm as on occasion some have had to deal with the condition themselves.

Speaking today, he said: "We did about 30 cars, starting at around 9:30am and finishing around 3pm, we raised around £65 pound yesterday, and we're waiting for the count for today which will likely double that figure.

"It's a lot of fun, the weather was great yesterday so we had a good laugh, and knowing the money raised will go to a cause that has a special place with us just makes it even better."