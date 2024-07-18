Disqualified driver arrested after police spot Jaguar on cloned plates in Coseley
A man who tried to outrun police when they spotted him behind the wheel of a "recently stolen" Jaguar in Coseley has been arrested.
Officers spotted the car, which was on cloned plates, on Thursday.
Writing on X, formerly Twitter, West Midlands Police traffic officers said the vehicle had been used in a car theft and a burglary.
Upon stopping the Jaguar, the man behind the wheel tried to make off on foot but was quickly arrested.
After carrying out checks, police also found he was already disqualified from driving.