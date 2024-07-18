Disqualified driver arrested after police spot Jaguar on cloned plates in Coseley

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers spotted the car, which was on cloned plates, on Thursday.

The Jaguar which was allegedly stolen. Picture: WMP Traffic

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, West Midlands Police traffic officers said the vehicle had been used in a car theft and a burglary.

Upon stopping the Jaguar, the man behind the wheel tried to make off on foot but was quickly arrested.

After carrying out checks, police also found he was already disqualified from driving.