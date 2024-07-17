Dudley based medical practice admits failing to correctly warn of Covid vaccine risks following death of 26-year-old

?+ ?+

Jack Hurn, aged 26, from Redditch, suffered fatal blood clots on his brain a fortnight after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine in June 2021.

An inquest at Birmingham Coroner's Court heard Anchor Medical Practice in Dudley, which was responsible for the vaccination centre, has now admitted he was given out-of-date advice and should have been told there was a one on 50,000 chance that someone his age would suffer blood clots as a result of the AstraZeneca jab.

Instead, the Coventry University graduate and his partner Alex Jones were told the risk was one in 250,000, which Jack’s family claim would have been a factor in the pair accepting the AstraZeneca vaccine instead of rebooking to receive the Pfizer vaccine at a later date. They are now taking legal action against the practice.

Mr Hurn became unwell eight days after receiving the jab and died in hospital on June 11 despite emergency surgery.

NHS guidance at the time was for patients aged under 40 to be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine, although they could decide on "an informed choice" to receive it.

A statement read out to the inquest by legal firm Browne Jacobson, which represented the medical practice, said: “We wish to convey sincere condolences. We appreciate that at the heart of this claim, there is a family which has suffered a significant bereavement.

“It is admitted Jack was advised of the incorrect risk magnitude when he provided consent to undergo the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine on May 29 2021.

"It is also admitted this failure to provide the correct risk magnitude for blood clots at the time of obtaining Jack’s consent for the vaccine was a breach of duty.”