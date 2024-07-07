Former Pensnett Liberal club set to be bulldozed to make way for a dozen new homes
The former Woodside Liberal Club in Pensnett is set to be bulldozed for 12 new three bedroom houses.
By Adam Smith
The Stourbridge Road club was a hive of activity for decades after opening in the early 1950s but has stood empty since May 2021.
A planning application has been submitted to Dudley Council by Stourbridge based Harc Design Bureau on behalf of BMG Homes.
The design and access statement for the application said: "The current planning application seeks full planning permission for the demolition of the former Liberal Club building and associated site clearance, and the erection of 12no. two and two and a half storey, two and three bedroom, houses, all accessed from Stourbridge Road.