Expert study urges Dudley Council to push ahead with 2,000 seat ice rink in town centre

The results of a viability study into the ice rink ordered by Dudley Council is being shown to the cabinet tomorrow (Monday) and reveals the Flood Street venue could attract nearly 250,000 visitors a year.

Regeneration officers will be seeking the go-ahead from councillors to push ahead with the plans which will signal the transformation of Flood Street.

The viability study outlines how the rink could be home to a new professional ice hockey team as well as hosting other large events such as boxing shows or concerts.

The rink will be open for public skating sessions as well as for lessons.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of the council, said: “I am delighted that the results of the viability study confirm that there would be a demand for an ice rink in Dudley.

“It would be a fantastic asset for the town and with a Metro stop right outside, it will bring hundreds of thousands of people in every year to our borough.

“It will also create jobs for our residents, as well as giving us a state-of-the-art arena to host other events like boxing matches or concerts. The icing on the cake would be the creation of a professional ice hockey team based in Dudley for fans to cheer on."

He added: “It is a no-brainer for me and a project I have been driving for several years, so I am delighted to see it is coming closer to fruition.”

The council spent nearly a decade trying to find a major leisure attraction to help its plans for a leisure sector in the town centre which is undergoing regeneration.

The ice rink will be discussed at tomorrow's cabinet meeting at 4pm at Dudley Council House in Priory Road. The meeting is in committee room two and members of the public are welcome to attend.