Police appeal for help in finding missing 40-year-old man from Dudley
West Midlands Police has appealed for help in finding a missing man from Dudley.
By Lauren Hill
Published
The 40-year-old, called Andrew, is said to have been missing from his home in Dudley since 8am on Wednesday morning.
He is known to have connections to Netherton and Quarry Bank.
Andrew is described as being 5ft 7in tall with a Chelsea FC tattoo on his right arm.
The force has asked anyone who sees him to call 999 immediately, quoting PID nuber 448014.