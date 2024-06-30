Police appeal for help to find missing 76-year-old woman

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 76-year-old called Irene was last seen at her Netherton home and Dudley Police said concern is growing for her welfare.

Have you seen Irene?

She is described as being 5ft 5ins tall and of small build, with grey hair and was last seen wearing a lilac jacket, dark trousers and white trainers.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts must call 999 quoting incident number 1006 of 30 June.