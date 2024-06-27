Watch: 'My dreams came true when I was surprised with a helicopter ride on my 97th birthday'

Retired benefits worker Gwen Jinks has not stopped talking about her trip organised by staff at Dudley's Broadway Halls Care Home where she lives.

Although she was used to plane rides this was the first time she took to the skies in a helicopter.

Gwen Jinks in the helicopter

The trip started at Bobbington's Halfpenny Green Airport and she was taken above Stourport, Bewdley and Bridgnorth.

She said: "The whole thing was absolutely beautiful. I had flown before, but not in a helicopter. I loved looking at the English countryside there is nothing like it. I saw the farmland, the West Midlands Safari Park and the Severn Valley Railway.