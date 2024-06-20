Hundreds of Traveller caravans in Wolverhampton, Walsall, Sandwell and Dudley

It comes as the Friends, Families and Travellers charity celebrates Gypsy, Roma and Traveller History Month, which runs through June.

https://www.da.ily/x7dmivy

In response to the figures, the charity has called for more safe stopping places for the communities.

Of the 264 Traveller caravans recorded eight in Wolverhampton were settled without planning permission, according to figures from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. Walsall and Dudley saw a significant increase in the number of Traveller caravans.

How many Traveller caravans were recorded in each area of Wolverhampton, Walsall, Sandwell and Dudley?

There were 56 Traveller caravans recorded in Wolverhampton in January – the same as the number reported the year before. Of them, eight had settled without planning permission.

There were 116 Traveller caravans recorded in Walsall in January – up from 82 the year before.None of the caravans counted this year were unauthorised.

There were 76 Traveller caravans recorded in Dudley in January – up from 72 the year before.

There were 16 Traveller caravans recorded in Sandwell in January – the same as the number reported the year before.None of the caravans counted this year were unauthorised.None of the caravans counted this year were unauthorised.

Hundreds of Traveller caravans recorded in Wolverhampton, Walsall, Sandwell and Dudley

How do these figures compare to the rest of England?

Across England, there were 26,632 caravans counted in January, an increase of 7% from the year before.

The department said the increase this year was higher than average. It added this is partly explained by data quality improvements in the most recent count, with more authorities submitting data.

Of the caravans recorded nationally, 86 per cent were on authorised land and 14 per cent were unauthorised.

The number of unauthorised caravans has risen 13 per cent from January 2023 – the majority of these were on land owned by Travellers.

What has the Traveller community said about government findings about their caravans?

A spokesperson for Friends, Families and Travellers, which works on behalf of Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities across the UK, said a national shortage of safe stopping places has caused an increase in Gypsies and Travellers living on roadside camps.

They added "entire families are stranded with nowhere else to go".

"National government must ensure councils have the appropriate funding in place so that Gypsy and Traveller families can access secure living conditions through the creation of more safe stopping places," they added.

"Everyone deserves a safe place to rest."

The charity's general election campaign has asked parties to introduce stronger legislation encouraging councils to create adequate provision for Travellers.

It said Gypsy and Traveller sites are often built on dangerous roads, and close to tips and sewage works.