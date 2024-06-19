Plans for new micro-bar in Gornal get the green light

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The shop in The Arcade will serve alcohol, hot and soft drinks and cold foods.

It will be situated in a two-storey unit with residential accommodation above and is in a mixed row of shops which include a cafe, hot food takeaway, opticians and dentist.

One objection was received with concerns the bar would lead to anti-social behaviour causing shoppers such as the elderly and children to feel unsafe, as well as about littering by customers. It also stated the arcade was a ‘no-drinking’ area with appropriate signs displayed.

But council planners approved the application saying: "The bar would be open during day-time hours and into the evening until 11pm at the latest.

"The council Environmental Safety and Health Officer does not object to this and suggests a condition restricting the hours of operation to those requested by the applicant.

"Subject to the above mentioned condition, it is not considered that the proposed use would have any detrimental impact on the amenity of surrounding residential occupiers in the vicinity.

"The use is appropriate for a centre location such as this and the proposal accords with local and national planning policy."