Former Tory council leader – 'Why I'll be voting Labour for the first time in my life’

Mrs Millward, who represented Gornal for the Tories for 16 years, let the Labour Party release a video of her slamming Rishi Sunak's flagship Rwanda immigration policy.

She said: "On July 4 I will be doing something I never done in my life before and voting Labour.

"For 20 years I was a member of the Conservative Party, they are not the party now I first joined. They have lost their way, they have let down the people."