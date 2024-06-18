Former Tory council leader – 'Why I'll be voting Labour for the first time in my life’
The former Conservative leader of Dudley Council Ann Millward has declared she will be voting Labour "for the first time in her life".
By Adam Smith
Mrs Millward, who represented Gornal for the Tories for 16 years, let the Labour Party release a video of her slamming Rishi Sunak's flagship Rwanda immigration policy.
She said: "On July 4 I will be doing something I never done in my life before and voting Labour.
"For 20 years I was a member of the Conservative Party, they are not the party now I first joined. They have lost their way, they have let down the people."