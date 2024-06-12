Three arrests after Mini crashes into bush and police find drugs and knife
Three people have been arrested and drugs recovered following a police pursuit through Dudley.
By Lauren Hill
Officers spotted a Mini with cloned registration plates in Dudley before it made off, leading to a pursuit that got to Russell's Hall Hospital before the driver crashed into a bush in a residential area.
Police found a large amount of cannabis in the car, as well as scales, cash and a knife.
Three people inside the vehicle were detained.