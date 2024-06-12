Express & Star
Three arrests after Mini crashes into bush and police find drugs and knife

Three people have been arrested and drugs recovered following a police pursuit through Dudley.

By Lauren Hill
Published

Officers spotted a Mini with cloned registration plates in Dudley before it made off, leading to a pursuit that got to Russell's Hall Hospital before the driver crashed into a bush in a residential area.

Police found a large amount of cannabis in the car, as well as scales, cash and a knife.

The driver of the cloned mini crashed into a bush. Photo: WMP

Three people inside the vehicle were detained.

