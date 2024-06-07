Beacon burns bright outside castle as part of D-Day commemorations

The beacon was lit at Dudley Castle and burned brightly, high over the zoo and across the town, as part of commemorative events to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day, when Allied troops landed on beaches in northern France.

On D-Day on June 6 1944, Allied forces launched a combined naval, air and land assault on Nazi-occupied France, with the 'D' in D-Day standing simply for 'day' and the term was used to describe the first day of any large military operation.

Allied airborne forces parachuted into drop zones across northern France, while ground troops then landed across five assault beaches at Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword.

By the end of the day, the Allies had established a foothold along the coast and could begin their advance into France, which began the liberation of France from the Nazis and laid the foundations for the eventual Allied victory in World War II.

The beacon at Dudley Castle was one of hundreds lit across the region, with other beacons lit in Wolverhampton, Stafford and across parts of the Black Country.

A spokeswoman for Dudley Zoo and Castle said: "We've joined in with commemorations for the 80th anniversary of D-Day by lighting a beacon on top of Dudley Castle this evening, as we honour the courage and sacrifice of those who fought for our freedom.

"We will remember them."