Looking for somewhere to watch the Euros? Here's some of the best places to go

Euro 2024 will see 24 countries, including home nations England and Scotland, battle it out in Germany for the right to be called European champions, with Scotland set to feature in the opening match on Friday, June 14.

With all 51 games being televised from the tournament, there will be plenty of opportunities for fans to get out and find a place to watch the games, celebrate victories and commiserate over defeats.

Venues across the region will be stocking up on all types of different drinks and foods and getting ready to welcome an influx of supporters of England and of other countries throughout the month.

With that in mind, here is a list of some of the best places across the region to watch the tournament and enjoy the atmosphere of each game.

The top location in the region is Bar Sport in Cannock, which opened in 1998 and which has become a must-see place for any sports fans.

Bar Sport Cannock has become one of the UK’s biggest sports bars, showing live sport all day, every day, with more than 60 HD and 3D TVs, and giant screens surrounded by authentic memorabillia, with a wide selection of food also served.

In Wolverhampton, fans have a choice of several large bars which cater for sporting events through large screens and surround sound systems.

Fans will gather at the Cleveland Arms to watch the football

On Victoria Street, the George Wallis is a modern bar which caters for everyone and has several large screens placed around the bar, which allows for everyone to have a view of the game being played.

The Hogshead and the Royal London are also venues with plenty of screens and which cater for sporting events, with the Hogshead having screens in each booth and large screens higher up to allow for everyone to be able to see the action.

Further outside the city centre is the Cleveland Arms, a venue which has become a full sports bar and interviews and which provides space throughout for people to watch the football on screens on the wall.

In Walsall, The Registry is a lively bar, situated on Leicester Street just yards from the central bus station, and walking distance from the train station and which has 18 HD Screens including in-booth TV's.

The Registry in Walsall will be lively

It also has table service during major games and eight pint beer towers for booths and tables, while the Pitch on Bridge Street is a large sports bar & grill with 40 HD TV screens and a range of grills, burgers, wraps, breakfasts and Indian food.

In Sandwell, the Sportsman in West Bromwich is a purpose-built sports bar which also serves grills, while the Old Cross in Oldbury combines a local pub vibe with great food and places to sit and watch the football and the Bear Tavern in Smethwick is a sporting hub with screens indoors and outdoors.

The Somers Sports & Social Club in Halesowen is a popular and different location for the football. Photo: Google Street Map

Dudley fans can get themselves over to the Old Glasshouse in the town centre, a modern and airy building with screens all over and plenty of other sporting attractions like pool tables and dart boards, while Somers Sports and Social Club in Halesowen is a Grade II* listed building set in acres of landscaped grounds and with a long bar featuring eleven beers including six guests.