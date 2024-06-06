I had to call police after mob surrounded my office, says Dudley parliamentary candidate

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The protesters surrounded the offices of Marco Longhi, who is seeking re-election as the MP for Dudley.

Mr Longhi accused the protesters, who he said objected to his stance on asylum seekers, of trying to intimidate his staff.

He said the protest was against his campaign slogan 'Putting Dudley people first, not so-called asylum seekers'.

Mr Longhi, who has been MP for Dudley North since 2019, has told asylum seekers not to attend his surgeries, saying he has neither the powers nor the resources to handle their claims.

"There was a mob outside calling me a racist and calling for more so-called asylum seekers in Dudley," he said.

"It all got rather unpleasant. They came just after 5pm, when my staff were looking to go home, but they felt afraid for their safety.

"The police came in and ensured us safe passage as we left the building.

"I felt rather sorry for the staff in the offices below us, who are nothing to do with politics."

Mr Longhi insisted he was not a racist, saying that asylum seekers came from all backgrounds.

"We have got very finite resources, both in government, and as constituency MPs," he said.

"I have seen my staff tied up for hours and hours on cases for people who can sometimes barely speak in English, and I have decided to put Dudley people first.

"If these people think that intimidating my staff and me will work, then they are wrong.

"Instead of calling me a racist and wanting me to prioritise so-called asylum seekers over Dudley people, they should stand in the election against me and let local people decide."

The incident happened outside Mr Longhi's office in Wolverhampton Street, Dudley, on Thursday last week.