Spot checks on Black Country drivers lead to arrest, cars seized and 22 fines

A joint road safety operation in which officers from Dudley Neighbourhood team, with road safety officers and members of the Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency and HM Revenue & Customs.

Stopping cars in Castlegate on Tuesday morning, the operation was designed to enforce road safety and educate drivers about their legal requirements to be on the road.

Sergeant Carl Schacht from Dudley Central Team, said: “We know there are those who don’t care about the potential risks associated with driving vehicles in a dangerous condition, or who try to bypass the rules required to be on our roads.

“We’re clamping down on these irresponsible road users through activities like the operation we ran yesterday. We’re pleased with the results and will be running more road safety operations at different times and places. I hope drivers will take note and follow the rules to avoid being caught out.”

Road safety is a forcewide priority and these operations are designed to ensure that vehicles being driven on our roads meet legal requirements and are in a safe condition; and likewise that those driving them are fit to do so and have all the necessary documents in place.

During the morning exercise police arrested a 30-year-old man for driving while disqualified, stopped 40 vehicles and issued 22 penalties and notices for a range of offences including driving without insurance, failing to be in possession of a valid MOT, parking breaches and ignoring road signs.

With the assistance of partners from DataTag, and using their forensic tagging system, we also identified and recovered two stolen vehicles. Three other vehicles were seized for offences under the Road Traffic Act.