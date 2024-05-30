Elite cyclists and community bikers ready to hit Black Country streets again as event returns

The Dudley Grand Prix circuit race event will be held on Friday, July 12 as part of Black Country Festival celebrations and comes after people lined the streets despite poor weather conditions to watch the races last year.

The event, which is part of the men’s and women’s national circuit series, is expected to attract famous names from the world of cycling including British Olympic champions.

The event will be opened at 4pm with a social community ride running for an hour to allow young families the chance to ride the racecourse.

It is sponsored by Fieldings Auctioneers and anyone who wants to take part can sign up at dudleygrandprix.com/communityride.

From 5pm until around 5.50pm, there will be under-12s, under-14s and under-16s racing sponsored by Jewson, with the regional amateur race starting at 6pm.

The women's national circuit series finale is due to get under way at 7pm, with the event concluding with the men's national circuit series finale starting at 8pm.

The start and finish of all races will be on Priory Road by Dudley College.

Letters will be sent to residents and businesses along the route with more information about the race, including details about temporary road closures.

Helen Martin, director of regeneration and enterprise, said: “We’re delighted that the Dudley Grand Prix is returning this summer after a successful debut event last year.

“All of our council-owned car parks will be free on the day for those who wish to visit and watch the races.

“The extra footfall that elite sporting events brings can only be good for our town centre businesses.

“We will see some of the sport’s best riders racing against each other at top speeds around a short, fast circuit so there should be plenty of thrills and spills, and it’s completely free.”

Despite poor weather conditions, hundreds of people took part in 2023's event

Chris Lawrence, of organisers Generation Pro Cycle Events, said: “The Dudley Grand Prix will continue to build on our #inspirethenextgeneration ethos.

“It will give racing opportunities and a major platform of a National Circuit Series event for riders from the age of 10, right up to Olympic and World Champions to shine and showcase how exciting the UK racing scene can be.”

Dudley Grand Prix is funded by the UK Government, West Midlands Combined Authority and the Commonwealth Games Legacy Enhancement Fund.

For further details on the event, see dudleygrandprix.com.