New store set to provide fashion, coffee and internet access to all

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Compton Care is opening the new community hub at the Churchill Shopping Centre in Dudley on June 27.

The hub will include a pre-loved fashion store, a coffee shop and an area with free access to computers for members of the public to use.

The charity, which supports local people living with life-limiting conditions, will be bringing its sustainable fashion store to Dudley, where shoppers can browse a range of pre-loved women's, men’s and children's clothing.

Shoppers can also relax in the hub’s 'Compton’s Coffee' shop and watch the world go by while enjoying barista-style coffee, cakes and a variety of sandwiches.

All proceeds from the store and the coffee shop will contribute to the specialist palliative and end of life care the charity provides to people in the community and support for their families.

Every year, the charity supports patients in the Dudley area through its range of specialist services, including clinical care on its Inpatient Unit to help manage very complex symptoms.

It also supports patients out in the community, providing specialist care in the place they call home.

Patients can also access the Living Well Service which provides emotional and practical tools to help them continue living active, independent lives, while patients’ families also have access to the charity’s services and specialist bereavement support.

The hub is also supporting the local community through an internet café area where members of the public will have free access to computers.

The team is also looking for volunteers to join the hub where they can learn new skills, meet new people and gain confidence.

Harjinder Samra, Compton Care’s associate director of trading, said: “We’re really excited about opening the hub and are looking forward to welcoming the people of Dudley through our doors.

"We’re delighted to be bringing our sustainable fashion to the town where shoppers can grab themselves preloved pieces at great value for money while supporting a charity that helps the local community, when they need us the most.

“We know that shoppers also enjoy a place where they can sit back and relax with a cuppa and here we have it all under one roof.

"We’re proud to be part of the Dudley community and to offer support to the people of the town.

"With the hub, not only are we providing free access to computers to help those who are experiencing difficulties getting online, but we also have volunteering opportunities where we will provide training and support for people to learn new skills, make friends and enhance their CV.”

For more information about the range of services provided by Compton Care, go to comptoncare.org.uk.