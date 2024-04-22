Dudley borough's unsung heroes recognised in annual awards ceremony

The Mayor’s Ball and Civic Awards 2024, at the Copthorne Hotel, had a 1940s theme to tie in with the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landing and took place in front of more than 200 people.

It raised thousands of pounds for four charities – Dudley Community First Responders, Prostate Cancer UK, Mary Stevens Hospice and Ups & Downs.

The annual awards were split into seven categories, each sponsored by local companies.

The Mayor’s Award was won this year by pensioner Donald Jones. The 90-year-old has dedicated his life to community service in Halesowen through the Scouts, Age Concern, Mind, the Sons of Rest and his local church. He has even completed two trips to Romania to take essential supplies.

Kevin O’Keefe, chief executive of Dudley Council, said: "The Mayor’s Ball and Civic Awards is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the unsung heroes of our borough. These people do tireless work, often for little financial reward, to improve the lives of people around them.

"I was really pleased to meet some of them on the night and find out more about what they do.

"I would also like to thank everyone who came tonight and dug deep to take part in games and raffles to help raise money for the mayor’s charities, which rely heavily on public donations."

Full list of winners:

William Shenstone award for environment sponsored by Midtherm.

Lloyd Stacey for playing a leading role in the renovation and establishment of Riverside House along the Stourbridge canal.

Hannah Picken took the runner-up award for her work in schools, colleges and businesses encouraging people to be more environmentally conscious.

Thomas Attwood Award for Education, sponsored by Jewson.

Youth worker David Jukes who was recognised for his work in the community, and praised for a popular weekly bike club he runs for kids and their parents teaching road safety and helping with fitness

Judith Morris – who has given more than 60 years service to St John Ambulance teaching youngsters first aid – was named as runner-up.

The Duncan Edwards Award for Sport, sponsored by HP & Sons Construction and Restoration.

Professional boxer Ben Collins. Fighting out of a gym in Brierley Hill, he is an inspiration to youngsters and led a campaign to secure funding to supply free fruit at the gym.

Martin Searle, who overcame an organ transplant to continue taking part in sport and has encouraged many others to do so, was named as runner-up.

The Mike Holder Award for Business, sponsored by Midtherm.

Karen Fielder, the chief executive of The Connect Project. The group helps the vulnerable by running food banks and going into homes offering advice and support on a range of topics from debts to learning new skills.

Jemma Cooke, landlady of The Cabin pub in Sedgley, took the runner-up prize.

Cedric Hardwicke Award for Arts, sponsored by Jewson.

Alan Birch for establishing the Black Country Horror Shorts Film Festival and putting Stourbridge on the international map.

Jeanette Greenaway was runner-up for her work with Startime Variety well into her 70s.

Frank Foley Award for Community Spirit, sponsored by HP & Sons Construction and Restoration.

College lecturer and charity fundraiser Phil Brooks. The Dudley College photography lecturer has led students and staff on mountain climbs and has helped raise thousands for the charity Ronnie & Friends to help bereaved parents.

Aimee Garratt, who overcame the tragic loss of a child to set up the charity, was runner-up.

YOU West Midlands Youth Award, set up to recognise young people in the borough in honour of Ben Corfield.

Isabelle Wilkins was the inaugural winner. Isabelle, an active member of the first Brierley Hill Guides and a carer at home to her younger brother and her father, was presented with the award by Richard Boot OBE, deputy lieutenant of the West Midlands.