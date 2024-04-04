Appeal date set for Crooked House hearing

South Staffordshire Council has been notified by the Planning Inspectorate (PINS) that an inspector has been appointed to decide the appeal, which will open at 10am on Tuesday July 23.

The council served the enforcement notice on the owners last month.

The notice, which was issued under the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development Order 2015), ordered owners ATE Farms for the building to be rebuilt to the state it was in prior to a fire which destroyed it in August of last year

Leader of the Council, Roger Lees BEM said: "I’m pleased we now have a firm date and officers will now be very busy preparing the paperwork for the hearing in July which will be run by PINS and not South Staffordshire Council.

"Both the appellants and the council’s case will be available at the appropriate time and anyone with an interest in the case can use the PINS casework link for more details."

For more information go to Case Search (planninginspectorate.gov.uk) .