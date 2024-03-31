Lower Gornal road set to shut for two weeks due to resurfacing

Tennyson Road, Lower Gornal will be temporarily closed from Kipling Road to Longfellow Road.

The work will start on Wednesday April 10 and is expected to last two weeks, though the order will remain in place for 18 months.

Diversions for vehicles will be via Kipling Road, Longfellow Road, Coleridge Rise, The Straits, Browning Road, Chaucer Avenue, Kipling Road and vice versa with access maintained to frontages and for emergency vehicles where possible.

Any queries on the temporary order can be made on 01384 815 513.