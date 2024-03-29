Brothers at Dudley shop who sold illegal vapes and 'threatened' trading standards inspectors fined

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Zahim and Saif Sharif, who both work for the family business at Russells Hall Road Post Office and Convenience Store, appeared before Dudley Magistrates Court on March 22 where they were told to pay a total of more than £11,000.

The court heard how a trading standards child volunteer was sold a watermelon-flavoured disposable vape on a visit to the Russells Hall Road shop in October 2022.

When the accompanying trading standards officer entered the store to carry out an investigation, he was prevented from going behind the counter or into the storeroom by Zahim.

The 21-year-old pushed the officer and the inspection was abandoned, the court was told.

Investigations into the shop continued and when a second officer made a follow-up visit, he witnessed Saif selling illegal disposable vapes to a customer.

The officer seized the goods and gave Saif a receipt, which he scrunched up into a ball and threw back at the officer.

The 20-year-old then became "verbally aggressive", accusing the officer of stealing the vapes from him.

Trading standards had already seized more than 100 illegal vapes in November 2021 from the brothers, who the court heard were sent advisory letters on their trading practices.

Zahim Sharif, of Denewood Road, Birmingham, admitted selling a disposable vape to a child and was found guilty after trial of obstructing a trading standards officer in the course of their duty.

He was ordered to pay a total of £6,121 in fines and court costs.

Saif Sharif, also of Denewood Road, denied selling illegal disposable vapes and obstruction a trading standards officer in the course of their duty.

He was found guilty on both counts after trial and ordered to pay a total of £5,189 in fines and court costs.

Dr Mayada Abu Affan, director of public health and responsible for trading standards at Dudley Council, said: "We welcome the sizeable financial penalties in this case and hope it will act as a deterrent to others.

"We take the sale of nicotine to children and the sale of illegal disposable vapes seriously.

“We also do not tolerate any aggression shown to officers and investigate such matters thoroughly.

"In this case, our officers acted professionally and were courteous throughout despite being obstructed from carrying out their duties.

“Our officers are there to ensure public safety and that businesses are trading on a level playing field."