Controversial scheme to convert former pub into home is thrown out

The plan, to convert a derelict building which was once the Crown pub in Lower Gornal into a house of multiple occupation (HMO), was also condemned by residents.

Simpatico Town Planning had applied to Dudley Council for permission to transform the building in Holloway Street.

In its application, Simpatico said it would 'bring back into use a locally valued building which continues, following a prolonged period of vacancy and neglect, to fall into further dilapidation'.

A planning statement said: "It would create new residential accommodation in a highly sustainable location, within an established settlement, increasing supply and supplementing the available housing mix.

"It would also maximise the potential of the building and the wider site, reviving its previously positive contribution to visual amenity and vitality in the local area.

"The scheme would bring about the restoration and modernisation of the building and the tidying of the wider site, in a manner which would be sensitive and sympathetic in heritage terms."

But objectors claimed the development would cause traffic congestion and put pressure on local amenities.

There were also concerns about a potential increase in anti-social behaviour.

A petition objecting to the proposals gathered more than 200 signatures, while dozens of letters of objection were received.

Now, a decision notice has been issued by Dudley Council refusing the plans.

The reasons given were that insufficient information had been provided to demonstrate that the use of the outside amenity area by occupiers of the proposed house in multiple occupation can be sufficiently managed to avoid increased noise and disturbance to surrounding residential occupiers.

It was also said there was insufficient information provided to demonstrate that the car park can be managed to ensure sufficient car parking spaces for the development has been provided and that there would not be an adverse impact upon highway safety.

Dudley North MP Marco Longhi, who had objected to the proposals alongside councillors, welcomed the decision.

He said: "This is great news for local residents who backed our campaign and objected to these plans."

Others also showed their delight on social media.

One wrote: "Happy days! Hopefully a better choice will now be made for the future of this building."

Another said: "Great news! Now it needs to go back to being a pub!"