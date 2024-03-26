Wolverhampton man jailed for historic sex offences against young girl

Brian Bottley was jailed for five years after being found guilty of the offences which happened when he was a teenager and the girl he abused was a young child.

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard how Bottley carried out the abuse during the late 1970s and early 1980s in Dudley.

Police began investigating Bottley, of Navigation Street, Wolverhampton, when the survivor bravely came forward years later to tell them about the abuse.

He was arrested in 2020, but denied everything in interview, calling the allegations lies and trying to suggest she couldn't possibly remember what had happened.

Despite this, detectives built a strong case against the 61-year-old, resulting in him being jailed on 19 March for five years.

He will also be on the sex offenders register for life.

A police spokesman said they would urge anyone who knows or thinks they have suffered sexual abuse in the past to contact them and tell their story.

They have a dedicated team of officers who investigate non-recent sexual offences, treat all cases seriously and investigate any reports they receive.

Anyone who wishes to report such a crime can go to wwww.west-midlands,police.uk/your-options/child-sexual-abuse to find out more about their options.

