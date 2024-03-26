New chief nurse appointed to help take health trust forward

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust said it was pleased to welcome new chief nurse Martina Morris to their Trust board of directors.

Martina joined the Trust in early March and brings to the role her expertise in operational and strategic nursing and midwifery agendas, practice development, quality improvement, patient safety and patient experience and engagement.

"I am passionate about ensuring that staff are supported, empowered and equipped in their roles to provide high-quality patient care and experience and drive continuous and outcome focused improvements.

“I am also very keen to ensure the patient voice is heard and opportunities for patient engagement and co-production are maximised."

Originally from Slovakia, Ms Morris qualified as an adult nurse in 1994 before working in intensive care and theatres.

She settled in the United Kingdom and secured her first registered nursing post in 2000 on the critical care unit at the Wrexham Maelor Hospital in North East Wales.

In 2005, she relocated to the Midlands and developed her career focusing on practice development, quality, safety and standards, underpinned by robust governance.

In her career, she has worked in a variety of senior roles in acute providers and regionally, within the Midlands and East region.

To consolidate her nursing leadership and experience, Martina successfully completed the national Aspiring Directors of Nursing talent pipeline programme in 2020, facilitated by NHS Improvement and NHS Leadership Academy.

Diane Wake, chief executive of The Dudley Group said: “I’m delighted that Martina has joined our board of directors.

"Her expertise in quality improvement and passion to empower staff to deliver high-quality care for patients will play a vital role in the Trust delivering continuous improvements in nursing, midwifery and Allied Health Professions.”

Ms Morris takes over the reins from interim chief nurse Helen Blanchard, who remained with the Trust until March 23 to ensure a smooth handover period.