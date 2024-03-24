'Appalled' XL Bully owner says police returned seized dog 'underweight' and with 'infections'

The allegations have however been disputed by West Midlands Police, whose officers took the dog last month, claiming the dog lost a small amount of weight and was checked by a vet.

Since February 1, it has been a criminal offence to be in possession of an XL Bully in England or Wales without applying for an exemption.

Police arrived at Chloe Roberts' home in Upper Gornal on February 23 to seize her one-year-old pet, Sky.

The 22-year-old said that due to becoming confused about the guidance on the Government website and with her grandmother having recently passed away, she hadn't applied for exemption.

Sky was therefore taken into the care of police, while Miss Roberts was charged on March 8 with owning an XL Bully without exemption.

After she had a voluntary police interview and paid for her dog to be neutered, insured and fitted with a microchip, Sky was returned to Miss Roberts on Wednesday on an Interim Exemption Scheme (IES) order, which means the dog can be kept at home pending a court hearing.

However, Miss Roberts claims she has returned underweight, with an infection and with kennel cough, landing her a vet bill of more than £300.