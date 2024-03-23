Planned strike action called off after government commits lump sum payment to hospital workers

Hundreds of staff employed by private contractor Mitie have recently been taking strike action backed by unions Unison and Unite.

The staff, who are employed as porters and in domestic and catering roles, called for a lump sum Covid payment of around £1,655 they claim is owed and which was paid to staff employed by the NHS within Russells Hall, Guest Hospital in Dudley and Corbett Hospital in Stourbridge.

Further strike action was planned for next week but has now been called off after Minister of State for Health and Social Care Andrew Stephenson said criteria surrounding how the funding was released had changed, meaning it would now be given to all eligible staff.

Union bosses have welcomed the announcement, calling it a "victory" for their members.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Unite has won the dispute with Mitie at the Dudley hospitals in the West Midlands. Following strike action the company has agreed to pay the lump sum to our members and other workers worth over £1,600 each.