English Tourism Week to highlight Dudley as the place for tourism

Running from Friday, March 15, until Sunday, March 24, the national week celebrates the many attractions people can enjoy in their area and across the wider country.

The borough's host of attractions includes Dudley Zoo and Castle, Black Country Living Museum, Dudley Canal and Caverns, Dudley Museum at the Archives and the Red House Glass Cone.

It also boasts a host of parks and green spaces including two national nature reserves in Wren’s Nest and Saltwells, as well as miles of canals and community parks.

This year, residents are being reminded to look out for activities across the Stourbridge Glass Quarter over the summer when the International Festival of Glass returns over three days in August.

There will be an extensive programme of exhibitions, workshops, demonstrations and more across the glass quarter including activities at the Ruskin Glass Centre, Red House Glass Cone, Stourbridge Glass Museum and other sites around the area.

Councillor Paul Bradley, deputy leader of Dudley Council and cabinet member for communities and economic delivery, said: “Dudley borough has a vibrant visitor economy, drawing in thousands of visitors every year and creating job opportunities for local people.

“We are delighted to support English Tourism Week and would remind people to take a look at the Stourbridge Glass Quarter and International Festival of Glass websites for details on the events returning to the borough this summer.”

Janine Christley, organiser of the International Festival of Glass, said: “The International Festival of Glass will feature 15 beautiful exhibitions by some of the world’s finest glass artists.

“Visitors will also have the opportunity to try blowing some of their own glass, as well as taking in some fantastic demonstrations, lectures and street theatre.

“This year is the 20th anniversary of the International Festival of Glass so we’re looking forward to celebrating the past, present and future of glass artistry with all who wish to attend.”

More information on Stourbridge Glass Quarter is available at glassquarter.org.uk, while details on the International Festival of Glass can be found at ifg.org.uk.

To find out more about visitor attractions and activities in Dudley borough, visit the Discover Dudley website at discover.dudley.gov.uk.