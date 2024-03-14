Dudley sets out its future strategy

Cabinet is expected to approve the economic regeneration strategy when it meets next week, with the document outlining how the local authority plans to support the borough’s growth and prosperity.

Plans include maximising the potential of Dudley’s historic capabilities in the manufacturing sector while supporting the growth of a broad-based economy, boosting local aspirations, and evolving town centres.

It is hoped this will enable new businesses to be formed and existing businesses to grow, attract inward investors to the borough, boost transport infrastructure, support local people to develop new skills, enhance the quality of natural and built environment, and make progress towards the council’s Net Zero objectives.

Under the strategy, the council explores how it work to maximise the impact of its Enterprise Zone and future Levelling Up Growth Zone designations.

It is also hoped the council will be able to make the case for connecting the Metro extension from Brierley Hill to Stourbridge Junction, with further public transport investment.

Councillor leader Patrick Harley said: “We are undergoing an incredible regeneration programme here in Dudley borough with over £1billion of investment across several exciting projects but we continue to look ahead with a bold vision for the future.

“This strategy sets out the next steps and our ultimate vision that the borough of Dudley will be recognised nationally for its thriving local economy.

“The next critical steps for this work will be to speak with businesses and other stakeholders, and I am pleased to have already had some very positive feedback around the proposals we are looking at.”