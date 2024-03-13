Mental Health Practitioners to be introduced at Black Country GP surgeries

Mental Health Practitioners act as the first point of contact for adults facing mild to moderate mental health concerns, aiming to reduce the need to see a GP and ensuring that people receive timely care to suit their needs.

This specialist role has now been embedded into GP practices in a collaborative effort funded and facilitated by Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and participating GPs as part of the Community Mental Health Transformation Programme.

The transformation programme will make it easier for adults with severe mental illness to access care and support close to home in a new, more joined-up and effective way, regardless of their diagnosis or level of complexity.

The new way of working links community and specialist mental health services, local authorities and volunteer groups across the Black Country to signpost people to support available in their local community.

Laura Brookes, associate director of partnerships at the Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, highlighted the significance of these embedded roles in GP surgeries, saying: "Introducing these new roles to support individuals with mental health concerns across the Black Country will establish a more integrated approach, ensuring timely support that is conveniently close to home."