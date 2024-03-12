Land dispute over university campus plans on Dudley Hippodrome site set to be settled at public inquiry

Updated plans for the £25 million university campus on Castle Hill were submitted to council planners earlier this year.

Council bosses said in January that the project was on track to start later this year, but it will now first need the go-ahead from a government planning inspector.

If successful, the project is anticipated to start in January next year and be complete by summer 2026.

Workmen begin to dismantle the roof of Dudley Hippodrome last year

A planning application was agreed in 2021 for the further education building on the site of the former hippodrome and bingo hall.

Part of the site has now been cleared and the council has been working with the owners of other buildings on the site to complete the land assembly to allow the construction to begin.

Following the council’s decision in 2022 to pursue a compulsory purchase order (CPO) if needed to progress the project, a date for the formal inquiry has now been set for May 14-17 to determine a way forward.

A government planning inspector who chairs the inquiry will decide if the council can acquire the buildings on the site to move forward.

The new campus would be built on the site of the former Dudley Hippodrome, which was demolished last year

A report was considered at a meeting of the council's cabinet last night and members noted the progress on the scheme including the need for a public inquiry.

Senior members also agreed £1.8 million in the capital programme to finance the project to help with any delays in securing the land and support any inflationary pressures which may occur.

The rest of the money has come as part of the government’s Towns Fund project, with Dudley being one of only 100 councils nationally to receive money.

Councillor Paul Bradley, deputy leader of Dudley Council, said: “When complete this project will be a massive boost for education, training and skills in this borough and there is a lot to be excited about.”

Updated plans for the higher education building on Castle Hill were submitted to Dudley Council planners earlier this year

Amendments to the approved scheme from 2021 involve alterations to the entrance, removal of some roof lights to allow better natural light, and some window and elevation adjustments, and was agreed earlier this year.

The project is spearheaded by the Towns Fund Board – a partnership between the council, Dudley College of Technology, University of Worcester, tourist attractions and other key organisations in Dudley.

The ‘university’ style campus will provide higher education courses for the health sector.

The teaching and learning that will take place will be delivered by Worcester University.

Documents relating to the CPO will be available at Dudley Council Plus for public inspection.