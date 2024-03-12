Dudley teachers taking on marathon together for two good causes

Kate Wicks, 42, and Lil Cheyne, 25, who teach at Colley Lane Primary Academy in Halesowen, have been running together in races and half marathons since 2020.

Now they are both undertaking their greatest challenge yet by running the London Marathon – their first 26-mile race.

Kate and Lil have been training since October.

Kate said: “It’s safe to say that training has both physically and mentally exhausted us.

"We live, breathe and sleep the marathon and it really has become our personality. Every day, we are training in some way and by the end of the week, we just want to sleep.

“Each weekend, we’ve tried to accommodate a long run but this has had an impact on both our family life and social life.

"Lil would normally be playing rugby on a Sunday at Stourbridge Rugby with the Stourbridge Panthers but she has had to stop this to do our training."

Not only will Kate and Lil be supporting the NSPCC by running the London Marathon but they have also held fundraising days at their school.

Additionally, Kate’s children, Mia and Jake, are hosting a garage sale on their home drive where they will be selling their own toys, games and homemade cakes.

Meanwhile, Lil and Kate’s son Jake’s rugby club, Stourbridge Rugby Club will be holding a family fun day, where Jake and the other mini and junior players will take part in a captain's run during the final game of the season where all donations will go towards the NSPCC.

Kate said: “We want to raise money for the NSPCC to support the amazing work the charity does and to help provide funding for valuable Childline councillors, helpline training, out of school clubs and education to ensure all children know that there is a place to turn to if they need.”

Amanda Synnott, the NSPCC community fundraising manager for the West Midlands, said: “Kate and Lil are absolutely incredible and inspirational to us all. Running the London Marathon is an enormous physical challenge and one that takes months of preparation and training. This is no small feat.

“The money they will raise for the NSPCC and Childline will make a big difference to children and young people in Dudley and across the West Midlands.”

To support Kate and Lil visit tinyurl.com/atntsram.