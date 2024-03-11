Borough has a 'decade for economy to thrive'

The goal was set by research company SQW who were employed by the council to identify priorities and create a vision to be used in funding bids to the Government and the West Midlands Combined Authority for regeneration.

The SQW strategy was presented to members of the Corporate and Economic Strategy Select Committee during a meeting on March 6.

Committee members were told the strategy sets out an aspiration that by 2033 Dudley will “be a focus for innovation, particularly in respect of the net zero transition, and it will also have a growing profile in ‘new economy’ sectors”.

Committee chairman, Cllr David Stanley, said: “I am very pleased to be associated with it and any regeneration we can do.

“It is talking about Dudley as a borough not the town and I am all in favour of any investment we can get.”

The strategy identifies the impact of the Midlands Metro’s connection to Dudley as a big priority.

In his report to the committee, Mark Reynolds, from the council’s regeneration and enterprise directorate, said: “Over the coming decade, the borough needs to maximise the impact of this new asset – recognising that this is the first stage of a journey towards a better connected borough, not the end of the story.”

The SQW strategy also says the borough’s town centres need a new vision to cope with the decline in retail.

The SQW report says the new vision “Must recognise and respect the differences between them, whilst re-inventing future roles which are defined in partnership with local communities and businesses.”

Cllr Stanley believes there is plenty going on already, he said: “Look how successful BID has been in Halesowen, hopefully Stourbridge will be next and Dudley will follow soon.

“Look at all the money that has been spent in Brierley Hill and work is still going on.

“It’s not us and them, it’s all of us trying to make the borough a better place.”