Busy Black Country road junction set for closure due to metro extension work

The King Street and Flood Street junction in Dudley is set to close on Monday for nine weeks to allow for the works for the Midlands Metro extension between Wednesbury and Brierley Hill.

West Midlands Roads have said that while the junction will be closed to traffic, it will still be open to access to frontages and for the Churchill Shopping centre service yard.

A spokesman for West Midlands Roads said: "Due to metro extension work, the King Street and Flood Street junction in Dudley will be closed, from March 11 for nine weeks.

"Access to frontages, as well as the Churchill Shopping service yard will still remain."