Mixed response from business owners to Budget

For business owners and managers across Gornal, Jeremy Hunt's Spring Budget has brought some relief for some, but left others wondering how much it will affect them in the long run.

In the House of Commons, the Chancellor announced a cut in workers' National Insurance by 2p, meaning a fall from 10 per cent to eight per cent, worth around £450 a year for the average worker.

He also announced a six-month extension to the Household Support Fund, a freeze in alcohol duty until February 2025, and an extension to the 5p cut in fuel duty.

Other announcements saw an increase in the VAT threshold for small businesses to £90,000, new taxes on vapes and higher taxes for business class flights, as well as "abolishing" the "non-dom" tax system, and raising the child benefit threshold from £50,000 to £60,000.

At the Chapel House pub in Gornal, landlord James Stevens was watching the budget being announced, having previously spoken about wanting "an even hand" from the budget.

Chapel House landlord James Stevens said he was chuffed with the freezing of alcohol duty

He said the news of a freeze on alcohol duty until the start of 2025 was very welcome as it helped him to continue to provide reasonable prices for customers.

He said: "I'm very chuffed to hear that as any opportunity that we can take to keep our prices reasonable and to keep improving our offer across the bar and make sure that people can afford to come and have a drink, get together and socialise is great, so it's tremendous news.

"Anything that helps trade and anything that helps people who still have disposable income in today's day and age is great for us, so we're just hoping that we will see [it] manifest in terms of trade.

"We want the opportunity to be able to still provide the services we provide and the Chancellor has referred to the [coronavirus] pandemic and all the problems that cause which have crippled the hospitality sector, so an even hand is great because we employ millions of people and entertain millions each year."

Kev Woodall was visiting the pub with a delivery of beer as a drayman and said the news of the duty freeze was great for the trade.

Kev Woodall and Martin Millinson. Kev said he was pleased to see the alcohol duty frozen

He said: "It's great for me personally, but it's also great for the job as we deliver beer to the pubs and the brewery will see it as good news as well.

"It'll definitely benefit us all at Holdens because they work with a lot of pubs, so it's just great news all round."

While the budget has given the pub and alcohol industry a boost, other business owners in Gornal were less enthusiastic about the announcements by Jeremy Hunt.

At Village Fruits, owner Mike Moore said he didn't think he'd see much impact from the budget as a small business owner.

Village Fruits owner Mike Moore said he didn't know what benefit he would get from the budget

He said: "From what I've seen of it, I don't think I'll see much benefit from it to be honest and from my prospective as a greengrocer, it's not going to do anything for me.

"One of the things mentioned was the drop in fuel duty, but I only have the one van and unless you have this massive fleet of vehicles, then you'll not see much change.

"I'd have liked to have heard more about energy rates and things about helping small businesses, because the National Insurance drop doesn't really help me much."

Across the high street at Best Wishes gift shop, co-owner Julie Marsh agreed with Mr Moore's thoughts, saying that she wanted to see more energy costs help and support for small businesses.

Julie Marsh and Belle Taylor at Best Wishes. Julie Marsh said she had hoped for more help for small businesses

She said: "We've taken over a new shop in Wombourne and we're struggling with that one as there's no footfall, so we'd like to have help with that.

"I don't know how much the announcements made today are going to help us, but more energy cost help would have been nice as it's just tough work as a small business."