Murder suspect denied asking 'inside man' for picture of van ahead of DPD killing

Arshdeep Singh is one of five men, four from the Black County and one from Peterborough, accused of the murder of Aurman Singh in Shrewsbury last year.

Aurman Singh died in Berwick Avenue after being attacked by a large gang of men who allegedly travelled to the county town in two cars to murder the DPD worker.

Four men who were in a Mercedes, Harpreet Singh, Mehakdeep Singh, Harwinder Singh Turna and Sehajpal Singh, remain at large having vanished after the attack on August 21 last year.

For men accused of being in an Audi, Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road; Shivdeeep Singh, 26, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick; Manjot Singh, 24, also of Greenfield Road; and Jagdeep Singh, 22, of Goodrich Mews in Dudley, are all standing trial for murder.

They are being accused alongside Sukhmandeep Singh, 23, from Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, who is accused of conspiring with the group by sending a picture of Aurman Singh's van form the Stoke depot where they both worked.

However, at the start of the third third week of the murder trial at Stafford Crown Court on Monday, taking the stand, Arshdeep Singh told the jury that he shared his house with two of the wanted men accused of being in the Mercedes in Shrewsbury on the day Aurman Singh died.

Speaking through an interpreter, he told the court that he shared his home in Shaw Road, Smethwick with both Sehajpal Singh and Mehakdeep Singh and admitted knowing the other men in the two cars too.

The court heard on the day before the attack, he had travelled to Derby to collect Sehajpal Singh another of their friends, and somebody also accused of being in the Mercedes on the day Harpreet Singh.

"Sehajpal mentioned that one of his friends had sustained an injury and was in hospital in Nottingham," said Arshdeep Singh.

He told defence barrister Simon Spence KC that on arrival in Derby, he had given Sehajpal his phone, who he said used it to make a number of calls and messages.

Mr Spence asked if he had seen a message from Sukhmandeep Singh thta was sent to his phone on 7.32am on Monday morning that read: "Aurman is with me".

This message was followed by a picture of a DPD van.

Arshdeep Singh said the message had not been meant for him and he had not seen it.

He said: "I did not know about it. I received no notification."

When Mr Spence asked if he had been the one to forward the image of the van to another of the men charged with murder, Manjot Singh, Arshdeep Singh replied: "No. Manjot called back to say that the message was mistakenly sent to him by Sehajpal and he called us to make us aware."

He admitted travelling to Shrewsbury with the other men in the Audi and Mercedes, but he denied he had travelled there to attack Aurman Singh.

He said: "We went to see somebody, a friend of Sehajpal and Mehakdeep. Sehajpal did not say why, he just said it was something personal to him."

"And was that person in Shrewsbury," asked Mr Spence.

"Yes," he replied.

Asked what happened when they arrived in Berwick Avenue.

He said the Audi parked up behind the DPD van, adding: "Then the Mercedes pulled up behind us and they all got out."

Asked who 'they' were, he replied: "Harpreet Singh, Mehakdeep Singh, Harwinder Singh Turna and Sehajpal Singh."

"They had weapons," continued Arshdeep. "When they passed the Audi, I saw two men and pretty sure they had weapons."

Asked who the men were and what weapons they carried, he replied: "Harwinder Singh Turna had a machete, Mehakdeep Singhhad a hockey stick."

The trial continues.