Pop up recycling centre in Sedgley proves resounding success.

The facility opened for the first time on Saturday 17 February with all 180 slots booked out between 8am and 3.30pm.

Around 4.5 tonnes of wood, 2.5 tonnes of rubble, 2 tonnes of household waste, and 1.5 tonnes of other recyclable material like white goods and mattresses were dropped off at the site.

It was the first date in a trial run of pop-up tips at Dudley Council’s street scene depot on The Northway. If the trial is successful, the Sedgley site could host one of the two pop-up tips held each month in the borough on a permanent basis.

Councillor Damian Corfield, cabinet member for highways and environmental services, said: “We’re constantly looking at ways to improve our waste and recycling service and make it easier for people in all areas of the borough to access the facilities.

“Following the recent success of the pop-up tips in Dudley and Sedgley, we’re pleased to be offering these dates for people to use the sites again in March and April.

“With the last date in Sedgley being fully booked, it’s important people who have reserved slots but no longer need them spare a minute to cancel their bookings online. This improves capacity and reduces wait times for other tip users.”

Councillor Dr Rob Clinton, cabinet member for climate change, said: “Our trial pop-up tip location in Sedgley makes it even more convenient for people in the borough to dispose of their waste in a safe and responsible way.

“I hope our residents will continue to make use of the recycling facilities on offer at the pop-up tips and carry on doing their part to make Dudley cleaner and greener.”

Residents who are planning a clear-out in the next couple of months have several options for disposing their waste at sites in the north and south of the borough.

The pop-up tips will return to Lister Road in Dudley on March 2 and April 7 and The Northway in Sedgley on March 16 and April 20.

Items that can be dropped off at the pop-up tips include green waste, wood, scrap metal, small electrical items, residual waste, bricks, rubble, plasterboard, household waste, furniture, mattresses and general recycling.

For more information on all recycling sites in the borough, visit Dudley Council’s household waste recycling page at www.dudley.gov.uk/residents/bins-and-recycling/household-waste-recycling-centre.