Police force warn against driving uninsured after seizing car

A patrol car from West Mercia Police spotted a car pulling out of a parking space on Hagley Wood Lane in Clent on Saturday night which was being driven without any lights on.

It was pulled over and the driver claimed to have forgotten how to put his lights on and also claimed to be insured.

However, a subsequent check by the officer found the driver was not insured and was only a provisional licence holder, so the car was seized and the driver issued with a traffic offence report, a report which means nine points and a fine.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "A patrol car spotted a vehicle pull out of a parking space in Hagley Wood Lane, Clent at 10.30pm that was being driven without any lights on.

"Police Constable Ryan Clarke from the patrol team pulled the vehicle over and engaged with the driver, who claimed he had forgotten how to put his lights on.

"The driver also claimed he was insured, however, when checks were completed, they confirmed the driver was in fact not insured and only a provisional licence holder.

"The vehicle has been seized; the driver has been issued with a traffic offence report (TOR) amounting to nine penalty points and a substantial fine."

PC Clarke said: “West Mercia Police will always seek to prosecute uninsured drivers.

“Not only do they put other members of the public at risk, but they are also a contributing factor to high insurance rates for everyone.

"If you can’t insure it, don’t drive it.”