Tributes paid to diocese canon following his death at 82

Canon Paul Tongue passed away on Tuesday, January 30, at the age of 82, having served within the Diocese of Worcester since his ordination in 1964.

Mr Tongue was ordained as a deacon in 1964 and his entire ministry was served in the diocese, as curate at St Edmund’s Church in Dudley and All Saints in Sedgley and then as vicar of Holy Trinity in Amblecote from 1970 to 2007.

He was made an honorary canon of Worcester Cathedral in 1993 and served as rural dean of Stourbridge from 1996 to 2001.

In retirement, Mr Tongue continued an active ministry both at the cathedral, notably serving as its principal evensong cantor from 2010 to 2014, and at St Martin’s in the Cornmarket in Worcester city centre.

The Bishop of Worcester, Rt Rev John Inge, had presented Mr Tongue with the Cross of St Wulfstan in recognition of his exceptional service to the Diocese of Worcester over many years in the weeks leading up to his death, and offered a warm tribute.

Bishop John Inge said: “Paul Tongue was one of the most faithful and dedicated priests I have ever known.

"I met him 16 years ago shortly after he had retired after 37 years as a parish priest in Amblecote, and returned to Worcester, to the house of his birth.

"He continued to have a very active ministry here and was faithful to the last.

"I consider myself privileged to have known him and pray that he will rest in peace and rise in glory.”

Mr Tongue's daughter, Clare, said: “Dad was completely shocked, surprised and humbled when Bishop John turned up at the house just before Christmas to personally hand him the letter telling him of the honour.

"He always felt that everything he did was just ‘normal’ and never anything special.

"He also had the biggest smile when Bishop John then surprised him again when in hospital to actually present him with the Cross!”

A requiem mass in celebration of Paul Tongue's life and ministry will be held at 1pm on Saturday, February 24 at Worcester Cathedral.