Wayne Beese has criticised the Gornal McDonald's branch after "consistently" receiving incorrect orders – the most recent on his daughter's 18th birthday.

The dad-of-two ordered a breakfast as a birthday treat for his eldest daughter Ness.

Ness, who does not eat meat, put in an order for two egg-and-cheese McMuffins, but requests them without the egg. She then orders a portion of hash browns separately to put in the sandwich instead – both ingenious and delicious.

But the father and daughter, who live in Lower Gornal and ordered from the Kent Street branch, received the opposite – two boxes, each one with an egg inside, for an eye-watering price of £6.58.

Wayne, who is a stand-up comedian, was not amused.

"It clearly said on the box that they put them in '1 Muffin No Egg' but they sent us two boxes with just two eggs in, and they charged us £3.29 for each one," the 35-year-old said.

"It's just ridiculous. I mean all it takes is a bit of thought and a second look at the order. Use your common sense - who's ordering two eggs in a box?

"It's not the first time this has happened, but this is the most bizarre. Pretty much every time we order there is something missing, and if there isn't the food is cold and soggy or turns up looking like it's been thrown together by a three-year-old.

"It's no yolk."