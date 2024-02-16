Arty students at King Alfred's School compare work

Children at The King Alfred School have studied paintings and also the history of arts.

Children in Kipling class looked at well known pieces from John James Audubon and the elder ones in Lewis class have been taught by the traditional Architecture Group, with lessons including scale and perspective and the drawing of historic buildings.

They then came together to display the results of their work.

Director of the school Hayley Bowen said the art curriculum demonstrated that giving children opportunities to appreciate great works helps them to be able to appreciate beauty and grow their outside interests.

She said: " The school has been set up as a grass roots, community funded, low-cost independent school that caters for children aged 3-13 to raise aspirations and standards and art is one of our core areas.

"In the three years the school has been open we are seeing impressive academic results, we have achieved a 'good' grading from Ofsted and are expanding on age ranges."

The school only has ten places remaining for September 2024 – to find out more contact hbowen@kingalfredschool.co.uk, call 01902 920 404 or visit the website at www.thekingalfredschool.co.uk