Dudley sisters given early Valentine's gift as thank you for donating blood

A pair of Dudley sisters have received a special Valentines Day gift as a thank you for donating blood.

Debbie Willetts and Tracey Jackson were inspired to start giving blood after their mother was diagnosed with leukaemia 15 years ago and received platelet transfusions during treatment.

Although the siblings weren't able to give platelets – gold-coloured cells which help blood to clot – they instead regularly give blood as their way of giving back.

Upon a recent visit to the Birmingham Blood Donor Centre on New Street, the sisters were thanked for their donations with an early Valentine's Day present, each being given a rose.

Tracey said: "I was nervous when I gave blood for the first time, but it could not have been easier. The process is very streamlined and in less than an hour I know I have helped someone.

"It is a great feeling. I especially like the follow up text that lets you know where your blood has been sent."

Debbie added that it has become part of her routine to donate blood.

She said: "Since my first donation I have never looked back. Being a blood donor is a rewarding experience and you feel so proud after knowing you have done something important.

"Birmingham Donor Centre make finding an appointment to meet your schedule so easy."

The NHS recently made a call for more people aged under 35 in Birmingham to give blood, as it was revealed that 52 per cent of over 45s are regular blood donors in the West Midlands, compared with 48 per cent five years ago.

Nationally, older people account for 51 per cent of the donor population, having overtaken 17 to 44-year-olds for the first time since 2018.

According to NHS Blood and Transplant, the proportion of younger donors has shrunk, with only half as many 17 to 24-year-olds in England giving blood compared to five years ago.

Clair Macdonald, who manages the city's donor centre, said: "Birmingham donor centre is the only place in the country where the NHS collects all three components of blood from donors.

"Donors can either give whole blood, plasma, or platelets at the centre, and we recently opened a whole new floor dedicated to plasma collection.

"We are conveniently located in the city centre on New Street and have a friendly team ready to welcome donors to our bright and modern space where they can access free WiFi and watch TV while they give blood, plasma, or platelets – and then enjoy a free post-donation snack.

"It was lovely to be able to thank some of our donors with a rose to thank them for giving up some of their time to do something amazing and help save lives."

Anyone who would like to give blood can book their first appointment via the GiveBloodNHS app or at blood.co.uk

Birmingham is one of three plasma donation centres – the liquid which carries everything around the body – in England. The NHS said it therefore aims to make the city a "hotspot" for plasma donations.

People who are interested in taking part in the cause should visit blood.co.uk/plasma

To donate platelets, donors need to have given blood or platelets before and have A negative, A positive or AB negative blood. For more information, go to platelets.blood.co.uk