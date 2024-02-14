Appeal launched to find man suspected of harassment

West Midlands Police has released an image of Lee Houlihan as part of a public appeal for help finding the 40-year-old from Dudley.

The force said the man has links to Wolverhampton and has asked that if anyone has any information about his whereabouts, they should get in touch via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Lee Houlihan?

"The 40-year-old from Dudley is wanted on suspicion of harassment.

"Houlihan has links to Wolverhampton.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, quoting 20/198668/24."