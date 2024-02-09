Dudley motorists warned not to park in 'advisory' disabled bays – or face a fine

A number of spaces have been marked for use by disabled people only following requests from homeowners and tenants with mobility issues.

But for now they are only 'advisory' disabled spaces – and not enforceable.

As part of new plans being proposed by Dudley Council, they will become statutory disabled spaces so only blue badge-holders can use them.

Councillor Damian Corfield said: "We get lots of complaints from residents about advisory disabled parking spaces on their streets, so I am very pleased to be able to bring this forward.

"On one hand we get people with mobility issues complaining that other people on the street are nicking ‘their’ spot. On the other hand, we get other residents complaining it is being used improperly by friends and family members of the person who applied for it.

"From now on you will have to have a blue badge to park in these spaces, or you could be fined.

"It makes it clearer for everyone, and gives us a uniform rule across the borough for enforcing disabled parking in our streets, town centres and car parks."

It comes as the council is also proposing to speed up the time it takes to rule on Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) applications such as installing double yellow lines and making streets one-way.

Under the current system decisions are taken once a year, but proposals could see that changed to three times a year.

The disabled parking and TRO proposals will be discussed at the next meeting of the council's ruling cabinet on Thursday, February 15. It will take place in Committee Room 2 at Dudley Council House on Priory Road, and members of the public are welcome to attend.