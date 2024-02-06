Dudley pop-up tip hailed huge success after all slots booked up within two days

Bookings for the Northway site went live on Saturday at 11am and by 9pm on Sunday all 180 slots had been taken.

The site will be open for business on February 17, adding to the success of the Lister Road site which has already been popular with residents.

Council bosses have hailed the rapid take-up as a "huge success".

Councillor Damian Corfield, cabinet member for highways and environment, said: "We were absolutely blown away by the take-up of the new site. This is an evolving service and we are constantly looking at ways of improving it for people.

"The Northway site is still a trial at the moment so we will be looking at things like capacity and frequency of the service but this is an impressive start.

"In the past, we have had issues with people booking and not turning up. I would remind people that if they no longer need their slot they should cancel it and give other people the option of booking."

A range of items and materials can be disposed of at the site including general mixed waste, bricks and rubble, scrap metal, wood, garden waste and recyclable items such as paper, card, glass, plastic and cans.

There will also be space for people to drop off white goods and mattresses and carpets. The full range of items that can be disposed are listed on Dudley council's website.

Some items cannot be disposed of at the site, including car batteries, tyres, oils, paint, textiles, and gas cylinders.

Access to both sites is by car only – no trailers or vans will be allowed. Those who require bringing a trailer or van must apply for a permit to be able to use the Stourbridge tip.

The Lister Road pop-up tip has been running every first and third Saturday in the month from 8am – 3.30pm. The Northway site will operate the same hours but will be trialled on February 17, and will replace the third Saturday at Lister Road if the scheme is successful.

Booking is essential prior to visiting, and can be done at www.dudley.gov.uk.