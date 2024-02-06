Council in Black Country among the worst for parking losses

Figures from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities show in the last financial year the authority ended up with a deficit of £1.17m from its car parks.

This puts Dudley miles behind neighbouring councils and last-but-one in the department’s league of losses, ahead of only Tees Valley Combined Authority who lost nearly £4m.

Sandwell made a whopping £943,000 surplus and collected £905,000 in fines while Wolverhampton’s parking service was £697,000 in the green and took £342,000 in fines.