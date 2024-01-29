Man arrested after being seen driving erratically around shopping centre

The 19-year-old man was stopped by police officers in Merry Hill after being see driving a Vauxhall Corsa erratically and arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

Dudley Police have confirmed the man remains in custody while enquiries continue and said the arrest was part of Operation Triton, an operation aimed at making the region's roads safer.

A spokesman for Dudley Police said: "A teenager's in custody after a car was seen driving erratically at Merry Hill in the early hours of this morning.

"Officers arrived and stopped a Vauxhall Corsa on a car park.

"A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

"The suspect remains in police custody this afternoon while officers make further enquiries.

"Operation Triton is our force response to making roads across the West Midlands safer."

To find out more about Operation Triotn, go to west-midlands.police.uk/campaigns/operation-triton