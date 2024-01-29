Appeal for helping finding missing man

Dudley Police have released an image as part of the appeal to find Samuel, who the force said had gone missing from his Dudley home.

The 33-year-old is described as 6ft 2in and with a slim build and fuzzy hair and was last seen wearing a blue dressing gown, black jogging bottoms and a woolly hat.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch by calling 999.

