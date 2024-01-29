Express & Star
Close

Appeal for helping finding missing man

A public appeal has been sent out for help with finding a missing man.

By James Vukmirovic
Published
Dudley Police are asking for public help with finding Samuel. Photo: Dudley Police

Dudley Police have released an image as part of the appeal to find Samuel, who the force said had gone missing from his Dudley home.

The 33-year-old is described as 6ft 2in and with a slim build and fuzzy hair and was last seen wearing a blue dressing gown, black jogging bottoms and a woolly hat.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch by calling 999.

A spokesman for Dudley Police said: "Have you seen Samuel?

"The 33-year-old has gone missing from his Dudley home and we’re concerned for his welfare.

"Samuel is 6ft 2in tall, of slim build with fuzzy hair.

"He was last seen wearing a blue dressing gown, back jogging bottoms and a woolly hat.

"If you can help, please call us urgently on 999 quoting log 3777 of 28 January."

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular